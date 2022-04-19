Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $7.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLND. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE BLND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $146,919,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

