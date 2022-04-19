Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

