Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,672 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

