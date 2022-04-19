Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.