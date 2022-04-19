BMO Capital Markets Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $190.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.94.

Shares of JBHT opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

