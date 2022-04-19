BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.40 Per Share

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BCPT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115.80 ($1.51). 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £851.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.75. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.55).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

