Bodycote plc (BOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.80 on June 3rd

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 626.32 ($8.15) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 687.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.26) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($132,188.39). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.55), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($73,307.73).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870 ($11.32).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

