Bodycote plc Declares Dividend of GBX 13.80 (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 625 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 687.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 786.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 870 ($11.32).

In other Bodycote news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.55), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($73,307.73). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($132,188.39).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

