Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.80

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 687.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 786.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.10).

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.26) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($132,188.39). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.55), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($73,307.73).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 870 ($11.32).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

