Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,085,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 11,228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

BDRBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

