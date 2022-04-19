Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.19. The company had a trading volume of 232,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,161. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of C$426.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.4169458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

