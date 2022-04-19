Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.70.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

