BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 38,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

