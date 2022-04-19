Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,794,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

