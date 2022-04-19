Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 29th

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:BIF opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,866,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

