Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in BOX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BOX by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.