Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,258,000 after purchasing an additional 99,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 361,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

