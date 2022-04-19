BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 614,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,914,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.