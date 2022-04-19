BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.79.
Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 614,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,914,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
About BP (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.