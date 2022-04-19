BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 500 ($6.51) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP.B. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.33) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.68) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.27. The company has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.60).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.