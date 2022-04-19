bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group cut shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($9.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

