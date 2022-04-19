Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. 396,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,008. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Brady by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

