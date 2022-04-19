Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €113.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.91% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($94.09) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.04 ($98.97).

FRA:BNR opened at €73.42 ($78.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.16. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

