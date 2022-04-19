Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Plans GBX 3.64 Dividend

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BPT opened at GBX 326.14 ($4.24) on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 571 ($7.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 480 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

