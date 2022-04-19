Briggs Morrison Sells 20,960 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARVN traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 315,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.