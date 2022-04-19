Briggs Morrison Sells 20,960 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ARVN traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 315,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $108.46.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas's quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
