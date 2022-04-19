Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.34 Billion

Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to post $11.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.74 billion and the lowest is $11.02 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.68 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.35 billion to $49.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,128,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

