British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

