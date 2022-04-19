British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Acquires 29 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($195.45).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Simon Carter bought 30 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($198.28).

Shares of BLND stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 513 ($6.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,825. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.34).

Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

