Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.80. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

