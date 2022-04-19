Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

