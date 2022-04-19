Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
SCLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 88,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,570. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.
Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadscale Acquisition (SCLE)
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.