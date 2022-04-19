Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

SCLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 88,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,570. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

