Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.