Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
