Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

