Brokerages Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $695.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will post sales of $695.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.00 million and the lowest is $686.73 million. Allegion posted sales of $694.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

NYSE ALLE opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

