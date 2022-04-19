Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 18,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

