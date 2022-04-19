Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $392.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.65. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.