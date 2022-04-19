Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $6.57 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $24.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $23.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

