Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.43). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CGC traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,602,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.