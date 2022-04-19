Brokerages Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report $61.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

ESMT stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.