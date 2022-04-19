Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $15.67. 38,618,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,860,086. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

