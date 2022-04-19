Brokerages Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.65. ICON Public reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.10.

Shares of ICLR opened at $243.46 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $202.86 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.