Brokerages Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.65. ICON Public reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ICLR opened at $243.46 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $202.86 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
