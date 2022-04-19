Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.