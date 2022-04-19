Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will report sales of $367.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $359.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

