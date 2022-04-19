Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $710.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.52 million. Pinnacle West Capital reported sales of $696.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $24,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.