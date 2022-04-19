Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce $25.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $26.06 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $108.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $109.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $43,990.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST stock remained flat at $$13.67 during midday trading on Monday. 32,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

