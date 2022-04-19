Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 10,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $377.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.