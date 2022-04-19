Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.52 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $42.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 179,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.51. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

