Brokerages Anticipate Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $171.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $178.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full-year sales of $694.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $695.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $772.82 million, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillsoft.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.