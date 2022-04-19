Brokerages Anticipate Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $171.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $178.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full-year sales of $694.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $695.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $772.82 million, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillsoft.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
