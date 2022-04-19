Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $3.69. Target reported earnings per share of $3.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.35 and a 200-day moving average of $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.