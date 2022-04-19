Brokerages Anticipate Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $304.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.10 million to $304.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 297,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,403. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

