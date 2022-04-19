Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.35. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Shares of VRSK opened at $211.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.64 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

