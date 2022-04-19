Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will announce $170.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.63 million to $172.60 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $89.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $704.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.30 million to $706.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $710.06 million, with estimates ranging from $660.48 million to $738.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 530,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

